Local voters go back to the polls Saturday to choose who will sit on the Gainesville school board and, in Era and Callisburg, to determine if their schools get fixed up. The weather should be nice and most people are off work, so we here at the Register hope there is strong turnout.
The Register does not advocate one candidate over the other. We reached out to everyone running for Gainesville ISD board seats and we featured the respondents in today’s paper. We trust you, dear reader, to pick who you think will do the best job on the school board.
Nor have we taken sides on Era’s $12.7 million bond plan or Callisburg’s $28.5 million bond plan. We laid out those proposals in our April 29 edition — Era officials want to bring their buildings up to code and Callisburg wants to renovate classroom spaces and replace some of its aging athletic facilities. Again, we leave it to you to decide if the work is needed or not.
Note that we “hope” for strong turnout, rather than we “expect” strong turnout.
One would suppose that registered voters could find 10-15 minutes on their day off to go down to their local polling station and cast ballots for, or against, the people who want to lead their school district and whether or not we update aging school facilities. After all, these are important issues that will directly affect the educations of our children and grandchildren.
The Register believes that Saturday’s polling and the runoffs on May 24 for County Judge and Precinct Four Commissioner are opportunities for you to be heard. We hear so much chatter today about how government doesn’t listen to the people it is supposed to serve. It does seem that way at times, we admit, but mostly we see apathy and idleness when it comes to citizens and civic duty. School boards and commissioners’ courts and city councils proceed as they see fit because they get little direction from voters on what to do. And much of the direction they do get comes from retired Baby Boomers with time on their hands and single-issue advocates willing to get out campaign for their beliefs.
We at the Register think you should exercise their franchise to vote. You may agree or disagree with the Boomers or the single-issue people, but at least you’d have a say. You would be engaged and better informed for the next time something comes up that requires your support or opposition. The politicians would heed your words because they know you will vote, rather than sit at home and complain.
That is power that can’t be taken away, unless you fail to use it.
