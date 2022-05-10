Voters decided Saturday to reject Era and Calliburg’s bond proposals and approved two state constitutional amendments to cut local property tax collections.
We at the Register think it’s entirely proper that voters get to decide directly how tax dollars get spent; however, we do find it odd that voters elect people to oversee our schools and local governments, only to ignore their advice every time they think raising taxes a bit would benefit the community as a whole.
The amendments raise property tax exemptions for elderly and disabled property owners and raise the homestead exceptions on school property tax levies. The legislature is supposed to offset that lost income to local school districts due to the homestead change.
Ask any local school administrator – off the record – if they believe the legislature will actually do that and we’re guessing they will sigh and say words to the effect of, “I dunno. Maybe?”
The votes against the Era and Callisburg bonds will affect the students of those districts, no question.
Era wanted to spend $12.7 million on an elementary school that needs a fire alarm and other basic mechanical upgrades, and buildings that still don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal law enacted over 30 years ago to assure disabled persons the same access to public facilities that the able bodied have always enjoyed.
Callisburg’s athletic facilities could use replacing and its buildings also need renovations that its $28 million in bonds would have covered.
The Texas Tribune reports that “state lawmakers are eyeing a $12 billion surplus in state revenue to pay for some public school costs so districts may lower their property tax rates. Texas is also suing the federal government for the right to use $3 billion in federal stimulus funds to pay for tax cuts.”
We would never turn down a tax cut if it’s offered, but we do recognize that cutting taxes for the sake of cutting taxes can cause trouble down the road. Yes, property taxes are too high in Texas. They are a burden on homeowners, but the only solution Texas legislators seems to come up with is to hamstring local discretion to set rates.
Maybe it’s time to rethink tax breaks for large businesses like oil and gas?
Thanks to this constant fiddling, it’s become politically impossible for local schools and municipalities to raise revenues to maintain facilities or keep wages and benefits for civil servants in line with inflation or effectively plan for the future.
We really, really hope the legislature does make up the lost revenues to the locals this time, but you’ll forgive us if we don’t hold our collective breath.
