A pair of school construction bonds failed and several local school board seats were filled in Saturday’s election, according to unofficial results released by the Cooke County Clerk’s office.
Era ISD’s $12.7 proposal to renovate some classroom spaces and bring its buildings up to code was voted down, 130-175.
Callisburg ISD’s more ambitious $28 million bid to upgrade its instructional spaces and athletic facilities also failed, with each of its three bond proposals getting voted down: A – 658-691, B – 527-825 and C – 537-815.
As for school board races:
• Eric Vann topped Jeannie Alexander in Valley View Seat 6, 421-148;
• Charlie Pickett topped Corrine French in Valley View Seat 1, 390-174;
• Chad Fleitman (259) and Brian Neu (213) won the two open seats on the Lindsay board over Bradley Ice (87);
• Phil Neelley beat Karen Denise Manuel, 480-192, for Place 6 on the Gainesville board;
• Laura Otts won Gainesville’s Place 5 with 528 votes, easily outdistancing the rest of that four-person field;
• Corey Hardin won Gainesvile’s Place 7 seat, running unopposed.
Just under 13 percent of Cooke County’s 28,000 registered turned out to the polls, which also included two proposed amendments to the state constitution. Those amendments – one would cap what property taxes school districts could impose on homeowners who are elderly or disabled and the other would raise the state’s homestead exemption on property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000 per year – each passed easily, with over 85 percent of the vote.
Read Tuesday’s Register to learn more about Saturday’s results.
