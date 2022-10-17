Era ISD is taking another stab at passing a school bond to pay for much needed improvements to its campuses.
The plan, estimated to cost $13.9 million, will be up for public review and questions Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in the district’s board room at Era High School.
The proposed work would include several measures to bring district buildings into compliance with federal laws for disability access, installation of new fire alarms, fixing long-standing plumbing problems at the elementary school, expanding learning spaces for pre-Kindergarten and high school students and building a new library space that would double as a storm shelter.
Era’s school board pitched a similar measure in May, priced at $12.9 million, but it failed to pass by a vote of 130-175 in May.
The newest bond would be paid for with a tax rate increase of 16 cents per $100 of assessed valuation — about $96 per year on a $100,000 property. The proposal is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, along with the Cooke County Judge race and Texas governor’s race.
The interest and sinking rate, which covers capital improvements under state law, would rise from $1.02 to $1.18. That rate is in line with Lindsay and lower than Saint Jo and other similar sized school districts for debt service on capital improvements. All of the money would stay in the district to pay off the bond issue.
For more information, call 940-665-5961 or visit www.eraisd.net. Anyone interested in the reading the legal notice for the bond election may do so in the B section of Tuesday's Register.
