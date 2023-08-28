First Christian Church is hosting its third annual car show Saturday to benefit Coats for Kids.
“The church had been buying coats for kids in Gainesville and they wanted to have a fundraiser,” said Pam Roberts, who is organizing the event alongside her husband, Rory. “My husband is the owner of Riley Performance in Gainesville … so when the church found out he was already involved in the car scene, they asked if we would like to be in charge of the car show.”
This is the second year the Roberts have organized the show, returning after great success last year.
“It’s the biggest fundraiser that our church has,” said Roberts. “And 100% of the proceeds go to buy coats for kids in Gainesville. Last year, we bought 600 coats.”
Roberts is a special education teacher at Edison Elementary, and she emphasized how important programs like Coats for Kids are.
“A lot of these kids are in need of simple things like coats or backpacks or just things you wouldn’t think of,” said Roberts. “We have a variety of socio-economic backgrounds here, and a lot of them are in the lower end of that socio-economic status, and do need everything we can give them … As the populations gain and grow, so does the need for such things as coats, and I do see that at the school. There are a lot of children that if they didn’t get lunches and breakfasts here at school, some of them wouldn’t eat.”
In addition to being for a good cause, the show will have a variety of vehicles on display.
“We will have a car called the Super Snake, which is a car that was specifically built by Riley Performance Motorcars years ago, and then a friend of ours hopefully is going to bring an actual race car that he drag races in,” said Roberts. “We’ll have some specialty cars, but as har as specific cars, you never know until the day of, but we’ll have 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s all the way up to new cars.”
The registration fee is $20 for participants. Registration is the day of 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., participant judging is noon to 2 p.m. and awards will be at 3:30 p.m.
In addition to the car show, the event will also have food, a kids zone and more to enjoy. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle for a mechanic’s tool box to help bring in money for Coats for Kids.
“It’s one of those stand up toolboxes, not one of those little hand-carry, this is a full-size shop toolbox,” said Roberts. “For the silent auction, my husband and I go around to the different businesses here in Gainesville and tell them about the car show and what it’s for and ask for donations and auction those items off.”
The event will be at FCC at 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
