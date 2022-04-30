Fiesta Night drew crowds to Gainesville’s Farmers’ Market Saturday. Norma Macerro was busying prepping food before she went off to tell folk stories to the kids in attendance, while the Gainesville Junior High School Band played for the crowd and Thelma Reyes got a face painting from Maria Arellano of the Boys & Girls Club of Cooke County. The event was a joint effort between the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Gainesville Independent School District.
Fiesta Night draws crowds to downtown Gainesville
- MIKE EADS/ Editor
