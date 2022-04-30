Fiesta Night is underway up at Gainesville’s Farmers’ Market. Norma Macerro was busying prepping food before she went off to tell folk stories to the kids in attendance, while the Gainesville Junior High School Band played for the crowd and Thelma Reyes got a face painting from Maria Arellano of the Boys & Girls Club of Cooke County. This free event runs until 11 p.m. tonight at the market in downtown Gainesville.
featured top story breaking editor's pick
Fiesta Night runs through 11 p.m. tonight
- MIKE EADS/ Editor
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Weatherford pitcher leaves team after NCTC brawl
- Commissioners OK plan for Main Street parking lot
- Softball first round playoff schedule
- Russian invasion of Ukraine costing Texas school fund
- Medal of Honor recipients draw big crowd to downtown Gainesville for parade, more
- Germanfest off and running in Muenster; wraps up Sunday
- Whitesboro dominates playoff opener
- Fiesta Night runs through 11 p.m. tonight
- Sacred Heart track athletes headed to regionals
- Area track teams win again
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.