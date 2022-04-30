Fiesta Night is underway up at Gainesville’s Farmers’ Market. Norma Macerro was busying prepping food before she went off to tell folk stories to the kids in attendance, while the Gainesville Junior High School Band played for the crowd and Thelma Reyes got a face painting from Maria Arellano of the Boys & Girls Club of Cooke County. This free event runs until 11 p.m. tonight at the market in downtown Gainesville.

