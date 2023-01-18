Gainesville Area Visual Art’s 10th annual “For the Love of Art” is set for the State Theater and Backstage Venue in downtown Gainesville Feb. 3 from 6-p.m.
This free event will include new art, live music from Oliver White, food from Georgie Brown and libations. All of the art from over 30 GAVA members will be available for purchase to support the GAVA Scholarship.
The 2023 GAVA scholarship is for a graduating Cooke County senior who is planning on majoring or minoring in a field of visual art – from the fine artist to the architect, photographer or potter, landscaper or cake decorator.
All qualifying visual artists are invited to apply for the scholarship. Public, private and homeschooled students are eligible. Interested applicants should check with their local high school counselor or visit www.gainesvillevisualarts.org for an application.
Show Chair Joe Conner has announced the four Marquee Sponsors for 2023 – Safran Seats USA, Lee Russell of Edward Jones, Jim Goldsworthy of State Farm Insurance and TalkIT. The Original Art Raffle features a photograph from Jeffrey Rolinc, a mixed media collage by Crystal Nelson, an oil painting from Jeanne Lloyd and a collage created by Joe Conner. Ticket buyers will choose which piece of art they’d like when they purchase a ticket.
The raffle tickets will be available on the night of the event and are $5 each or three for $10 – and all money raised from the raffle goes directly to the GAVA Scholarship. Tickets can also be purchased now from the GAVA website.
All applications must be received by March 1, 2023. Students will be asked to provide samples of their work as well as academic records. For more information, contact Joe Conner at info@gainesvilleareavisualarts.org.
