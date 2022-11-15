Parents of Gainesville Independent School District (GISD) students will soon vote on a four-day student week next school year.
Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart hosted a meeting last week to try to answer as many questions as he could that parents had about the possibility. Around 100 people showed up, packing the Gainesville High School library.
The plan would be for students to attend four days a week. The fifth day — likely Monday or Friday — will be a day for teachers to plan, hold conferences and meetings or host small groups and credit recovery with students.
To make up for the state-required time students must be in class, each school will add 10 to 20 minutes to their schedule each day and possibly an extra week at the beginning and end of the school year.
There would be a few five-day weeks at the beginning of the school year to help teachers get established with their classes and prepare students for the four-day week.
In theory, this will lower costs for the school and give teachers time to provide each student the attention they need to succeed.
This plan has multiple benefits, according to Stewart, including making it easier to attract new staff to GISD vacancies during a nationwide school staffing shortage — teachers, substitutes and bus drivers, among others. In theory, having a four-day student week with more flexibility could make these unfilled positions more desirable.
Stewart has talked to superintendents from schools that have already gone to a four-day week about the pros and cons, including the superintendents of Mineral Wells and Tioga. He said these superintendents have reported higher morale from teachers and higher attendance from students.
Most schools that use a four-day week are 4-A or smaller, meaning Gainesville would be one of the larger districts to use this schedule.
Schools that use this schedule also tend to be more rural. Stewart recalled one 5-A school using a four-day week that is in a very remote location.
PARENT CONCERNS
Parents that attended the meeting voiced concerns about buses running later when their child is already on a bus until after 6 p.m. Stewart said that GISD is also struggling to hire bus drivers. Some drivers have to drive two routes to get everyone home. Despite classes ending later, in theory, this plan will also attract bus drivers to work for GISD, eliminating the current issue and allowing students to get home earlier.
“If we were fully staffed, that will cut our transportation time down almost in half. We raised our bus driver salary from $12 to $20, last year, thinking that was going to entice more bus drivers to come on board,” said Stewart. “We’re doing everything we can short of going and knocking door to door trying to get people, not only to teach, not only sub, but also drive buses.”
Multiple parents were concerned about how this change would impact students using the Special Education services, having to go longer times. The Director of Special Education, Mary Flanagan, assured parents that adjustments would be made to the schedule. She also spoke favorably about the four-day week as it would provide time for teachers to have ARD and individualized education plan (IEP) meetings with parents without taking them away from class time with their students.
“All these things are going to be planned, what the day looks like, it’s going to be different, services will look different, and that’s okay,” said Flanagan. “Because kids will adapt, because they’ll get used to this new schedule… We’re definitely going to be part of that planning, and that’s going to go along with all the changes and everything that we’re going to do. I think the kids will be fine; they’re gonna get the same services, but it’ll look different … We definitely have that on our radar on our forefront of planning and everything.”
Another meeting is expected soon to lay out the exact plan, with a districtwide vote to follow.
“Once all the conversations have been had, there’ll be an opportunity for all of our stakeholders, teachers and parents to chime in, and we’ll put it out on a survey for a vote,” said Stewart. “And then at that point, whatever shakes out of that, whatever the end result majority is.”
The calendar for the next school year is typically decided between November and January. Stewart is willing to push to February if needed to ensure all necessary conversations are had, but no later due to schools beginning hiring for the upcoming year.
Other questions asked included:
How is it a four-day week if the teachers have to be there on the fifth day?
It will be a four-day week for the students, and the fifth day is for teacher planning rather than instructional time.
Teacher days and student days are measured differently by the state of Texas. Students have to be in school a certain number of minutes, hence each school day gaining an extra 10-20 minutes. Teachers have a 187-day contract, which doesn’t change if the school day is longer.
Will there be more money in the budget to fund programs like the gifted education program and bilingual program?
Yes, there should be more money in the budget overall. However, Stewart claims these programs are not struggling due to underfunding. Pay increases have been proposed for these positions, making them some very high-paying jobs in education in this area, but teachers are still not coming to Gainesville.
Will transportation be provided for fifth-day activities?
Yes. Once it is determined which students will be attending, those that need transportation can sign up for a bus to pick them up and take them home.
How will extra-curricular programs be impacted?
Most extra-curricular programs will not be impacted. Practice schedules, games and performances can remain as is.
