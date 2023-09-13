The Frank Buck Zoo has been recognized as a Sensory Inclusive Site by KultureCity.
This process led to the zoo being better equipped to handle individuals with sensory needs who may be overwhelmed in the noisy environment.
While many often think of children with autism having sensory needs, but these accommodations benefit people of all ages with conditions ranging from dementia to PTSD and many other disabilities.
FBZ staff has gone through training to recognize guests who have sensory needs and how to handle sensory overload situations and will continue to go through training annually.
FBZ also has Sensory Bags for guest use with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and KCVIP lanyards. The headphones are provided by Puro Sound Labs.
“Our communities shape our lives and to know that the Frank Buck Zoo is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, the Executive Director of KultureCity. “We’re honored to partner with the Frank Buck Zoo to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests.”
The Gainesville Kiwanis Club provided a grant for this new initiative.
KultureCity is a nonprofit organization that aids in organizations becoming more inclusive for individuals with sensory needs or other “invisible disabilities.”
