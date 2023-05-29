The Frank Buck Zoo will host its second annual Giraffe Day 5K on June 24.
This event is part of a worldwide effort to raise money and awareness for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF).
“This is the GCF’s fourth year to have 5K Runs on their behalf, and it is the second year the FBZ has hosted the event. Last year Frank Buck Zoo had 65 participants between the cross country 5K run and those walking 5K around the zoo,” said FBZ Zoological Director Susan Kleven. “Since we joined late in the game and had limited planning time last year, we felt like that was a pretty good turnout. With more time to plan this year and the addition of chip to chip for timing for our runners, Krootz brewery as partner providing a beverage for adult participants, and a cool new medal we look forward to both returning and new participants.”
The event is scheduled to be near World Giraffe Day, which will be earlier in the week.
“World Giraffe Day is an exciting annual event initiated by GCF to celebrate the tallest animal on the longest day or night (depending on which hemisphere you live) of the year, June 21, every year,” said Kleven. “Not only is it a worldwide celebration of these amazing and much-loved animals, but an annual event to raise support, create awareness and shed light on the challenges giraffe face in the wild.”
Giraffe populations have been decreasing in the past few decades.
“In the 1980s, the total number of all giraffe in Africa was estimated at more than 155,000 individuals. Today, GCF estimates the current Africa- wide giraffe population at approximately 117,000 individuals. This is a drop by almost 30%,” said Kleven. “Unfortunately, in some areas traditionally regarded as prime giraffe habitat, numbers have dropped by 95% in the same period. Limited conservation research has been undertaken on giraffe throughout Africa.”
There will be a 5K timed run through Leonard Park with prizes for the top male and female finishers in four age groups. For those who want to go at a slower pace, there will also be a 5K walk through the zoo.
The current price to register is $35 for the run and the walk, but the prices will be raised following May 31 to encourage people to register early so the zoo can better plan. The final time to register online will be June 23 at 5 p.m.
Registration includes same day zoo admission, an event medal and refreshments. The GCF is also hosing a virtual 5K for those that do not wish to attend the 5K in person.
Those wanting to participate can register online at run signup.com/race/tx/ gainesville/WorldGiraffe-Day5K. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m., and park gates will close during the race.
