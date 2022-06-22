Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington recently welcomed a surprise guest to his office. Bailey Nunley stopped by the Sheriff’s Office today to donate Girl Scout cookies to the employees. “Bailey is an amazing young person who proudly supports law enforcement and first responders,” according to the office’s Facebook post.
Free cookies for CCSO
- Cooke County Sheriff’s Office
-
-
