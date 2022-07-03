Local Gainesville State Farm Agent Jim Goldsworthy recently presented the Boys and Girls Club of Cooke County with a $10,000 grant from State Farm as part of the Outstanding Community Engagement Program. The Boys and Girls Club was selected by Goldsworthy, as part of State Farm’s recognition for being 1 of 100 agents nationwide who were nominated and selected for their outstanding community engagement.
“At State Farm, we are committed to helping build stronger communities,” says Goldsworthy when he presented the check June 28. “For me, it's not enough to simply say we’re a Good Neighbor, we embrace the responsibility.”
Boys & Girls Club serves youth ages 6-18 throughout the year while providing youth development programs with an emphasis on three priority outcome areas: academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and citizenship. Help includes a STEM room with computers, art room, homework room, game room, sewing/crochet room, two youth gyms, outdoor field, and a separate wing designated for teens, now equipped with an e-sports room, game room, study room, STEM room and gym.
Alex Rucker CEO of the Gainesville Boys and Girls club stated, "Our ability to serve and enrich the lives of the youth and families of this County depends on the generosity of our community partners. Jim Goldsworthy's support and advocacy for our organization is one of the key pillars of our success in this community."
