The streets of Gainesville began stirring back to life Thursday afternoon, as the ice storm that paralyzed much of North and Central Texas moved on to the east. Rising temperatures from late Thursday through Friday are expected to melt the one-quarter-inch-plus layer of ice coating local streets and sidewalks.
No serious injuries or incidents were reported, but emergency vehicles were managing just 25-30 miles per hour over empty roads, due to the quarter-inch plus of ice that coated the surfaces Monday.
“We definitely had difficulty getting to incidents,” said Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher. “One engine slid off and couldn’t respond, but fortunately the house fire was contained pretty easy. An ambulance needed help getting up a hill on a slick road — we definitely had to slow down.
Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said the early traffic rush Monday ahead of the storm created some problems for his deputies, but things settled down and stayed quiet for the 48-72 hours after that. He noted that those retailers which chose to stay open had next to no business, thanks to residents opting to stay home.
Cooke County Judge John Roane shut down all county offices Tuesday through Thursday. All schools and county government offices are shut down; however, Gainesville city offices stayed open Tuesday for anyone willing to brave the roads covered with black ice.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the only regular service affected was trash pickup. Residential routes for Tuesday pick-up were postponed until later in the week, with Saturday pickups likely.
“Anyone who put their trash out already should just leave it there ... we will get it picked up,” Sullivan told the Register.
All area schools and high school athletics set for Monday through Thursday were postponed or cancelled basketball games scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. These games will be made up at dates to be determined by the respective schools.
The print edition of Tuesday’s Register will be inserted into Friday’s edition for subscribers, as the roads and weather are expected to improve quickly Thursday night and Friday morning.
The Register’s office, 306 E. California St. in downtown Gainesville, will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Friday.
