Gainesville City Council will appoint a council member for Ward 5 at its Tuesday evening meeting.
The space is vacant due to Martin Phillips stepping down for the time being. The appointee will hold office until the General Election of City Officers on May 4, 2024.
The council will also make a decision regarding the expansion of Butterfield Stage.
Plans for the expansion were presented at the previous council meeting for a general use facility connected to the building. The build will be at no cost to the city, and approval from the council is needed due to it being cityowned land. The council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building at 200 S. Rusk St.
Elsewhere Tuesday night, Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees will look to the upcoming school year.
Following the monthly board meeting Tuesday evening, the school board is hosting a budget workshop at 6 p.m. There, board members will look at the proposed 2023-2024 budget in comparison to the approved 20222023 budge. There will also be discussion of the tax rate and estimations for interest and sinking.
At the meeting prior to the budget workshop at 5 p.m., the school board will get an update on hiring teachers for the upcoming school year.
The board will also discuss a proposal for repairing the football field at the Junior High.
Both meetings will be Tuesday evening at the GISD Administration Office.
