Sandy Knabe, the director of Stepping Stones daycare, previously Claude Jones Memorial Daycare Center, is retiring after 48 years.
Knabe started in 1974 and became director in 1986.
“I just liked kids,” said Knabe. “When they come in and they’re crying because they want their mom, that’s hard for me, because I know they aren’t used to us, but they calm down and they’re fine.”
Working in one place for a while, Knabe has seen multiple generations of kids.
“I like to see when they grow up and come back with their kids; that’s really a neat thing,” said Knabe. “It’s really a beautiful thing when you think of it because you get to see these kids grow up and move on. Most of them are around town and you know what happens to them.”
Knabe’s main advice for those working with kids is to be prepared.
“Just be ready for anything,” said Knabe. “It’s noisy, but it’s really a beautiful thing.”
Knabe is looking forward to sleeping late and traveling in her retirement.
First Baptist Church - Gainesville is hosting a retirement celebration in Knabe’s honor on June 11 at 7 p.m. All who have known her throughout the years are welcome to celebrate her hard work.
