Perkins Korea

Caitlynn Perkins just took the trip of a lifetime. The incoming freshman at Gainesville High School joined over 30 of her fellow musicians in the Youth Symphony of Denton on a trip to South Korea, where they played with Daegu International Youth Orchestra for a special one-night concert earlier this month. The trip, spearheaded by Executive Director Damia Cleaver and Music Director Hank Chang (pictured above with Caitlynn), included a two-week tour of the country. They visited Seoul, Incheon, the De-Militarized Zone, Hahoi Village, Daegu and more. They ate local cuisine, learned local customs, visited temples and even spent time with local artists. Caitlynn plays viola, keyboard and percussion. Her mom, Robin, is an art teacher at Gainesville High School. Her dad, Jeff, is an engineer with Lockheed Martin who is working on the new Orion space capsule. This family also owns and operates Ware Ranch in Woodbine. Visit http://www.youthsymphonydenton.com/ for more information.

 Submitted photo

