The King and Queen of the 2022 Gainesville High School Homecoming Court will be announced at Homecoming Friday, when the Leopards will kickoff against Dallas Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m.
The Homecoming parade is Wednesday at 6 p.m. in downtown Gainesville, with the community pep rally on the east side of the courthouse. Senior Queen nominees are Ana Huerta, Natalie Montoya, Isabel Rojas, Jazlynna Bergeron, and Theresa Mote. Senior King nominees are Bryce Martin, Hector Lozano, Leonardo Elias, Eros Martinez and Micah Sharpe.
They will be joined by their court which was selected by the student body: Juniors Erick Flores and Jennifer Gome, Sophomores Ladanian White and Jasmyn Jackson and Freshman Ruben Magallanes and Alliseah Arenas.
