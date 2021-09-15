The 2021 Gainesville High School Homecoming community parade is Wednesday at 6 p.m. in downtown Gainesville.
The parade, themed — Leopards Don’t Play Games — immediately followed by the community pep rally on the east side of the courthouse.
The Homecoming Court has been named ahead of Friday night’s game against Van Alstyne. The King and Queen will be announced at halftime.
Queen nominees are Marisa Andujo, Ceci Corona, Natalie Gutierrez, Makenna Lewis, and Vanessa Victorio.
Nominees for King are Harrison Dempsey, Ramiro Huerta, Desmond Pouncil, Braedon Schneider, and Matthew Sebade.
The court, which was selected by the student body, includes juniors Aneesa White and Elijah Gonzalez, sophomores Jennifer Gomez and Erik Flores and freshman Marelli Gonzalez and Jose Soto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.