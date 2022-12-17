Gainesville Independent School District (GISD) officials laid out more information Thursday about going to a four-day week in the 2023-24 school year.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart described multiple benefits to a four-day week, including more time for student credit recovery and giving time for teachers to be prepared to better teach their students. However, one of the primary reasons this schedule change is being considered now is to draw teachers to work at GISD. This is at a time when schools nationwide are struggling to find teachers.
“Teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming rate,” said Stewart. “For 1,000 teachers that leave the profession, 200 teachers come into the profession. Those numbers don’t add up.”
There are currently 45 open positions at GISD. Ideally, a four-day week promising more time to prepare and less time before and after school would entice teachers to come work at GISD.
“Education is not an eight-to-four job; I don’t care what position you have… and even if you’re outside of education, if you really want to be good at your job, I’m sure that you put in more time than eight-to-four,” said Stewart. “But it shouldn’t be an eight-to-eight, five days a week and weekends… although I appreciate the fact that they’re committed and dedicated to doing what’s best for our kids, they’re also leaving their kids, their spouses at home as well.”
Changes to the schedule
To make this plan work, two other changes would happen to the GISD calendar: the length of the day and the length of the school year. The state of Texas requires students to be in class for 75,600 minutes each year, and standard teaching contracts are for 180 days a year.
To meet the required number of student minutes, the school year would start a few weeks earlier. The current draft of the four-day week shows the first day of school being on Aug. 7, ten days earlier than the current school year’s calendar (2022-23), which had classes begin on Aug. 17.
While the students would begin school earlier in the year, teachers’ years would be about the same. On the current 2023-2024 draft, teachers would begin workdays on July 31, only one day before the 2022-23 beginning date of Aug. 1.
Staff development and planning days that have previously been held in the approximately two-and-a-half weeks before the beginning of the year would be cut down to one week, with the other days being made up on the “fifth-days” that students would not have school.
Approximately 15 to 30 minutes (varying by school) would be added to each school day to make up the required minimum minutes as well. This would take each school day from 472 to 485 minutes (varying by school) to each day being 500 minutes long.
Banked days
These changes would mean that the current 167 instructional days would be cut down to 156 days, and GISD would still be over the state-required time students must be in school by 2,400 minutes. The 2022-23 school year has 10 to 14 “Banked Days,” which are days above the required amount. These days allow students to not have to make up days in the case of bad weather, such as the snowstorms Gainesville has seen in the past few years, or in case of local emergencies, such as earlier this year when Gainesville Junior High had to shut down for a few days while pipes in the neighborhood were being fixed and the school was without water.
The four-day week schedule would only have five “Banked Days.” Stewart admitted that GISD has slowly built up a schedule with more banked days than needed, and even if the four-day week does not get passed, the district will look at other ways to cut back on the number of banked days.
Meeting Thursday
Approximately 30 people attended the public meeting hosted by Stewart on Thursday evening to answer questions from parents and people in the community. It was the latest in a series of discussions about a possible change.
“There is nothing set in stone,” said Stewart at the start of the meeting. “This is a true conversation to talk about where we are as a district.”
Stewart described some of the results that have been seen in other districts that have gone from five-day weeks to four-day weeks.
“Not a one has transitioned back to a five-day week,” said Stewart. “Some of these are in their second, third or fourth years; none have turned around and gone back to five-day.”
According to Stewart, the four-day week will allow flexibility in when students can do credit recovery, teachers can do professional development (PD), ARD and IEP meetings and other work outside of instructional time. There was some confusion about just how flexible the calendar would be and if the days off would change; however, Stewart assured meeting attendees that once the calendar was set, the days off would stay the same. The purpose of those days may shift to accommodate what teachers and students needed, but the days would be set.
While some see the potential in the change, others are concerned that a four-day week may create more problems than solutions. One of them is Savannah Brinkley, who works with GISD as part of the child nutrition team.
“I’m looking at the numbers; that will cut our hours, and there’s no way for us to make that up,” said Brinkley. “That will take a lot of us off of our benefits because you have to have over 32 hours (per week), and it will cause us to be less…. A lot of my staff members said they’re going to quit because their benefits are taken and their hours are taken and they’re considered an afterthought.”
Stewart responded to these concerns by assuring Brinkley that he would talk to staff and others about what would need to be done to make things work.
“I do not want anyone negatively impacted financially as a result of this decision,” said Stewart. “They’re never an afterthought.”
An ongoing concern of parents has been childcare for their children on the days that they are not in school. It was also mentioned how this could put more stress on teachers who have to find affordable childcare for their own children while they are not in school.
Stewart explained that it is similar to planning for other professional development (PD) days that have already been in effect. However, when those days occur would change.
“Instead of having eight days of PD at the beginning of the school year, my team and I would prioritize the trainings the brand new teachers need… and infuse trainings throughout the school year,” explained Stewart.
Stewart has also been in discussion with the Boys and Girls Club and other services to talk about what could be done and where kids could go on the day off. After a parent raised concerns, Stewart said he would also look into how a four-day week would impact juvenile crime, and if need be he would talk with Gainesville police.
Decision process
Around mid-January, a survey will be sent out to faculty, staff and parents to vote on if they want to shift to a four-day week. GISD is currently looking at various means of taking a vote to determine which would be the best option.
The opinion of parents and teachers needs to be clear, given that they are the most impacted, but GISD also wants to hear from the community and the taxpayers who will also be impacted by the decision.
Stewart emphasized the importance of making an informed decision so there is as little regret as possible after the vote.
“Once we make a decision, we’ve got to plow through,” said Stewart. “Not only are we recruiting teachers, we’re building master schedules… there’s more to it than just changing schedules. There’s a lot of conversations that are ongoing that are going to be driven by this count.”
He said that anyone with questions is welcome to call him at the GISD administration office at 940-665-4362 or email him at dstewart@gainesvilleisd.org.
If there is enough uncertainty and feedback, there will be a third meeting held sometime in January to answer further questions.
If all goes according to plan, the votes will be tabulated by the end of January to determine if next year will have a four-day or five-day week schedule. A formal recommendation to the Board of Trustees for calendar adoption will be made on February 20.
PAC
The meeting also covered the development of the Parent Advisory Meeting (PAC). This committee’s purpose is to provide advice and assistance to school administrators and educators. Stewart emphasized that this was to be a positive outlet for communication and growth and not a grudge session. The next two PAC meetings are on March 2 and April 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the GISD administration building. Stewart’s goal is to have 100 parents/guardians involved in the PAC.
