Gainesville Independent School District officials appear likely to ask local voters again to approve bond issues to fix up the schools.
Over the past few months, a committee has been looking into what renovations and upgrades need to be done to GISD buildings. It decided last week on which ones to propose to the School Board for an upcoming bond election.
One includes safety and security updates and general life cycle and maintenance updates to the Gainesville High School, Gainesville Junior High, Intermediate School and Chalmers Elementary. The bond also includes plans to expand the junior high cafeteria and add additional wings to Chalmers and the Intermediate school. All together, the projects would cost $68.7 million and will have a tax rate increase of about 23 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
A separate bond will be proposed to build a new auditorium on the high school campus, estimated to cost $25 million.
Chalmers and the intermediate school are at the maximum amount of classes possible.
“This year, Chalmers Elementary will be at 100% capacity, and the Intermediate will be almost 100% capacity,” said Superintendent DesMontes Stewart. “That’s not taking into account the new growth that is coming.”
There are also immediate concerns with meeting ADA compliance and addressing new safety and security requirements from the Texas Legislature.
These are things that will need to be done whether or not the bond passes. However, they are not currently available in the budget.
District officials have also pointed out that the cost of deferred maintenance and upgrades does show up on tax bills.
At a previous long-term committee meeting, they showed participants a presentation that stated:
“M&O (maintenance and operations) costs on a new facility average $1.40-$1.60 per square foot on an annual basis. As a building ages and new technology advances, facilities in excess of 10 years average an increased M&O cost of 12-20%. Deferred maintenance can dramatically increase the cost of facility operations.”
Long-term
The committee chose projects for the proposed bond considering a wide variety of factors, including what was most urgent and what was more likely to pass in a bond election. Those deliberations include the eventual closure of Edison Elementary as a school and construction of a new junior high school.
“Before we even begin looking at building another junior high, which I believe is needed, but that’s going to eat up 85% of our bondage capacity,” said Stewart. “While it is needed, it does not help us at Chalmers and the Intermediate schools. Chalmers will be overcapacity, not this year, but the following, and so that is needed.”
The short-term plan is to add new wings to Chalmers and the Intermediate school to allow for new growth.
“Currently at the junior high, we have space to grow; currently at the high school, we have space to grow,” said Stewart. “The plan is, once it’s all said and done, we’d be able to decommission Edison or utilize it for other district purposes.”
GISD purchased the building at 900 N. Grand Ave. formerly a school, with the intention of making it a new administration building and moving the Head Start to the current administration building. With these changes, the plan is that Edison will no longer be needed as an elementary school.
While it is not yet determined what will be done with the Edison campus, having an available building would open up more possibilities for building a new junior high campus.
One possibility is for a new junior high to be rebuilt where the current junior high is on Lindsay Street.
If the junior high were to be rebuilt on its current site, the Edison campus could house those students while the new junior high is being built.
The other primary possibility is for it to be near the current high school off I-35 on the 200 acres GISD owns there. This would allow the junior high and high school to share facilities, such as the football field. Also, students would be able to continue to use the current junior high until the new one is built.
Still, none of this is set in stone, and GISD is simply looking at options for what can be done in the upcoming years.
“What’s going to have to happen in order for us to really get there, it has to be a series of bonds; we’re going to have to start somewhere,” Stewart said.
Recent history
Gainesville, Era and other districts around Cooke County have tried and failed repeatedly over the last few years to get voter approval for bond issues to fix up their facilities.
The Gainesville Junior High School campus has been targeted for overhaul by GISD officials in recent years, as the building is over 60 years old and expensive to operate.
This latest push by GISD dates back to March of this year, with a series of public meetings to look at issues confronting GISD, including its long-term finances, classroom space needs, prioritizing renovations to the district’s buildings, etc.
Lindsay ISD voters approved a $15.8 million bond by a nearly 2-1 margin, 368-165, in May.
That bond money will pay for building renovations and new facilities, including a new high school wing and cafetorium with elementary classrooms.
The bond proposals will be up for approval by the GISD board at its next meeting on Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.