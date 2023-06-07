AUSTIN – Four Gainesville ISD campus and district staff will join 50 school leaders from across Texas recently to attend a program sponsored by Harvard University.
Gainesville ISD representatives Assistant Superintendent LaCreasha Stille, Chalmers Principal Brandon Whiten, Chalmers Assistant Principal Amy Allen and Chalmers Reading Interventionist Taylor Dudenhoeffer, will attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education sponsored by the Charles Butt
Foundation, an educational non-profit. The foundation covers expenses for the attendees including tuition, travel, hotel and other discretionary costs. “The opportunity to learn at Harvard University is amazing,” Whiten said. “We are meeting with educators from across the country to discuss strategies and procedures that will elevate our school and benefit our students in Gainesville for years to come.” Following the Harvard Institutes, attendees remain a part of the program’s statewide network of school leaders who work together to create change at the campus and district levels.
Gainesville ISD photo
