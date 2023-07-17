Gainesville ISD is considering another bond bid to address its aging buildings, and it wants public input.
The district’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee meets Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Gainesville Intermediate School, 2100 N. Grand Ave.
“At this meeting, the committee will make a final decision on what they will present to the Board of Trustees for consideration for facilities and a possible bond election in November,” stated GISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger in a press release.
Gainesville, Era and other districts around Cooke County have tried and failed repeatedly over the last few years to get voter approval for bond issues to fix up their facilities.
The Gainesville Junior High School campus has been targeted for overhaul by GISD officials in recent years, as the building is over 60 years old and expensive to operate.
This latest push by GISD dates back to March of this year, with a series of public meetings to look at issues confronting GISD, including its long-term finances, classroom space needs, prioritizing renovations to the district’s buildings, etc.
Crutsinger told the Register that everyone in the district is encouraged to attend Thursday, whether they have children in GISD now or not.
