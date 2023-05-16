The Gainesville ISD Education Foundation recently honored the Gainesville High School Class of 2023’s Top 10% at the Shining Stars Gala.
Each scholar selected one teacher from their years at GISD to honor as their Distinguished Educator at this event. The students each prepared a letter of gratitude addressed to their selected teacher, which was included in the program and read by the student at the gala.
In return, each educator prepared a short video showing their appreciation to the student.
Students and Educators who were honored were: Andrew Hoberer/Loren Freeman, Tatum Rains/LJ Searcy, Nolan Gardner/Chris Bevers, Melaina Denison/Janet Johnson, Paola Rico/Susan Fuller, Benson Tran/Kelly Stogner, Jazlynna Bergeron/Natalie Dollar, Hayley Colwell/Joanna Ceja, Noe Martinez/Dre Pringle, Natalie Montoya/Danny Franco, Adriana Galano/Morgan Sims, Leonardo Elias/Nicole Rich, Pablo Moreno/Carlos Camarena, Cooper Emerson/Kyle Searcy, Mason Bean/Sharlene Bryan, Jayelynn Graham/Tracy Vineyard, Javier Fraire/Francisco Bermudez, Arlen Alvarez/Claudia Brito, Alexa Green/Lauren Denison, Zyla Alonso Fernandez/Keli Royal.
In addition to the meal, the foundation gifted each scholar a $100 Amazon gift card. In the Fall, the Foundation also awards Innovative Teaching Grants to teachers through an application process. To date, more than $456,000 has been awarded to the students at GISD.
For more information on the Education Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.gainesvilleisd.org/foundation.
