Gainesville Independent School District will hold a substitute orientation Thursday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m.

All subs, new and returning are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment for the 2021-22 school year.

All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources.

Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation. 

Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris Street.

For questions, contact Human Resources at 940-665-4362.

