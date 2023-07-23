Gainesville ISD needs substitute teachers. The district has scheduled orientation dates for the fall. All subs, both new and returning, are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment for the 2023-24 school year.
There are multiple options available, but subs only have to attend one training. Options are 9-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. on July 25, August 23, Sept. 21, Oct. 23 or Nov. 14.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training. The online application can be found on the GISD website under Human Resources.
Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris Street. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.