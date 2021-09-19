Gainesville ISD will hold a substitute orientation Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 9-11 a.m.
All subs, new and returning are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment for the 2021-22 school year.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris Street. For questions, contact Human Resources at 940-665-4362.
