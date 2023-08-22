Gainesville ISD voters will have yet another bond issue to consider this fall.
The GISD school board voted Monday afternoon to place two bonds totaling over $93 million on the local ballot this November.
The first proposed bond is for $68.76 million with a tax rate increase of $0.2325. This bond would renovate the junior high cafeteria and add additional wings to the Intermediate school and to Chalmers Elementary to accommodate growth. The second bond would total $25 million to build a new auditorium at Gainesville High School at rate of $0.09 per $100 valuation.
The proposals were developed this year by the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee (LRFPC), a group of around 30 community volunteers who spent the last few months assessing district needs.
“We were trying to figure out what made sense for students today, what makes sense for students tomorrow,” said LRFPC representative Karlton Hoskins. “My motto for today is ‘We can’t put off until tomorrow what our students need today.’ We’ve done that too long.”
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart endorsed the proposals.
“Right now, we’re at about 70 kids above where we were at this point last year,” said Stewart. “Our largest cohort right now, when I came here they were kindergarteners, they’re now in fifth grade, and they are 257 kids. That’s by far the largest class that we’ve had.”
Stewart also emphasized that these numbers will grow, first in the short-term by typical late enrollments through Labor Day, but also over the next few years as more households and communities are built in Gainesville.
The first bond would also upgrade safety and security measures and update equipment beyond its life cycle at all campuses except Edison Elementary.
“We have to talk about ADA compliance … We have children and staff who have limitations, and the school does not accommodate them. In fact, the lift is broken in the junior high school; they can’t even get to the gym,” said Hoskins. “Restrooms need work, playgrounds need work, everything needs work. There are structural deficiencies, the roof is falling, there’s $2 million worth of roof that need fixing … There’s 260 [A/C] units that need to be replaced … There’s certain classrooms that have a temperature of over 80 degrees when it’s triple digits outside.”
Edison is omitted from these updates due to future plans to phase out that campus as a school.
While the proposals will be voted on separately, the LRFPC is hoping people will vote for both projects. This would total $93.76 million and would increase the tax rate by around $0.32 per $100 valuation.
“This is ridiculous, and this is only because we’ve put off every day what needs to be taken care of today,” said Hoskins. “We keep saying, ‘Oh, the next group of people will take care of that.’ No, we’ve got to do this now. The buck stops here. We can’t keep pushing this down the road. This is not safe; this is absolutely not safe. If this was a prison, they would’ve shut it down.”
Earning Support
Gainesville ISD pitched a $70 million bond issue in 2021 to build a new middle school on the Gainesville Junior High campus. It failed. The district and the LRFPC plan to get the word out ahead of this coming election to improve turnout by school parents and younger voters.
“In 2021, they called for a bond that called for $70 million dollars … We had a total of 1,581 votes, total, yays and nays in a town with a population of over 17,000; really quick math, that’s less than 10%,” said Hoskins. “Either they didn’t know or they didn’t care, and I don’t think anyone in here doesn’t care about the children, so that just says there’s a disconnect somewhere.”
Supporters of the bond are also hoping more people will be willing to support the school following multiple years of the tax rate going down. The tax rate peaked in 2012 at $1.33 and has gone down every year since. The tax rate for the 2023-24 school year reached its lowest yet at $0.8736, a decrease of around $0.45 from 2012 and a decrease of $0.1453 from last year.
“There’s no other taxing entity that has come even close to that,” said Stewart. “We talk about being very mindful of taxpayer dollars, but also how we’re utilizing taxpayer dollars … We have to take care of the schools, but we try to take care of our taxpayers as well.”
The last GISD bond to be passed was the 2005 bond to construct the new high school and renovate the existing high school to be used as a junior high for $29.5 million. Hoskins explained that due to inflation, that bond would currently be $72.9 million, an increase of 147%.
“Just think about when we went to the grocery store to get eggs. Last October, we paid one dollar and change; today you go in, it’s $4.25. The gas pump has changed by two dollars on average,” said Hoskins. “We see the price and the cost of inflation: That’s happening tremendously on building materials.”
It is Hoskins and the LRFPC’s hope that the bond can be passed before inflation rises much more and student population grows too much.
“The community sees the pretty outside thanks to the great job we’ve been doing; now it’s time to reveal the ugly and dark,” said Hoskins. “We’ve got to show it; we’ve got to explain it so they understand where they’re sending their children into, because if they don’t, they’re not going to come vote. They’re not aware; that’s the reality.”
