Gainesville ISD has issued the following statement regarding an incident in one of its buildings Tuesday:
"On Tuesday, a small handheld BB gun was discovered in the backpack of a Gainesville Junior High student. There was not a threat to anyone on or off campus.
"A teacher overheard a student conversation related to a gun being in another student’s backpack. The teacher took immediate action by confiscating the backpack and removing the student from the classroom. Campus administration was notified and the GISD police officer and Gainesville police officer who were on campus at the time began the investigation."
The student will be subject to disciplinary action according to the GISD Student Code of Conduct, according to the statement.
"Gainesville ISD is dedicated to ensuring student safety as our very highest priority," the statement concluded.
