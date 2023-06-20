The Gainesville ISD board looked toward 2023-24 Tuesday night, reviewing preliminary budget information and getting an update on hiring for the coming school year.
The district’s spending is projected to drop a bit, from $31.5 million in 2022-23 down to $30.3 million for 2023-24; however, overall property tax rate may increase from $1.005 up to $1.0229. The district expects to raise $16.2 million from local property taxes and collect another $15.4 million is state education funding.
District officials briefed the board that the rise is due largely to the Texas Education Agency’s compression (clawback) of GISD revenues to the tune of $652,000 for next year.
The numbers presented are preliminary, as the Texas legislature has yet to settle on a final package of property tax cuts demanded by Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders. Once the legislature has approved said package, school districts will be able to better project revenues and overhead for the 2023-24 school year.
Hiring for next year
The district’s Human Resources chief told board members that teaching and administration jobs for next year are being filled, but that “15-20” spots still remain open.
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources LaCreasha Stille said current GISD teachers moving into administrative roles is also a factor in this summer’s recruitment, as some are considering such moves versus staying in the classroom or moving on to another district.
Board member Dan Doss asked Stille if the district’s move to a four-day instructional week was having an effect on recruitment. She said she’s getting more interest from educators in Oklahoma and North Texas than she has in the past.
“I'll just say like for the elementary assistant principal positions, there were 29 applicants, and for the junior high there were 30 something, which is a lot compared to how we've seen before … so I think the four-day week is helping,” Stille told Doss.
Junior high field
The board approved spending $33,150 to repair the football field at Gainesville Junior High School.
Galvan Landscape of Gainesville was hired to do the job after Stewart told school board members that the playing field is “unsafe.”
“There are lots of holes in that field. That's one of the driving reasons why our junior high football team now plays their games at the high school — which therefore increases the usage of that field and kind of wears it down quicker than it's supposed to wear down,” Stewart explained.
The superintendent said there is a strip of compacted sand in the middle of the field that has solidified into something resembling “concrete.” Once that and the holes are addressed, he said the junior high football team can return home for its games and spare the additional wear-and-tear on the Gainesville High School field.
