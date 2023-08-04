Gainesville Independent School District begins the 2023-24 school year this Monday.
This year, the district has implemented a four-day student week beginning the third week of school — the first two weeks will be five-day weeks, with students in class Monday, Aug. 7 and Monday Aug. 14.
A Tuesday-Friday schedule will commence in the week of Aug. 21.
The four-day week requires GISD to begin earlier in the year than other schools in the area, which have a few more time before school starts.
For example, Lindsay ISD students go back on Aug. 16 and Muenster ISD students start class on Aug. 17.
Tax free weekend is available Aug. 11-12 for school clothes and supplies.
Downtown Gainesville shops are hosting a Back to School Bash next weekend to mark the occasion.
