Gainesville ISD will host a 2023-24 registration round up for all Head Start, Pre-K and Kindergarten starting this fall.
Edison Elementary, located at 1 Edison Drive, will offer registration April 14 (1-6 p.m.) and April 15 (8 a.m.-noon). Head Start staff will also be in attendance to take applications for that program. There will be additional in-person signups April 27 (8 a.m.-7 p.m.) and May 15 (8 a.m.-7 p.m.).
Parents of students ages 3-5 (before Sept. 1, 2023) should attend one of these session. Kindergarten is open to any student who will be 5 years of age on Sept. 1.
Pre-K and Head Start students must qualify for the program. Pre-K is open to students who are 4 years of age on Sept.1, 2023. Head Start is open to three- and four-year-olds. Qualifying factors vary for each program, so parents are encouraged to attend to determine if their student meets eligibility requirements.
Office staff will be available at each event to answer any enrollment eligibility questions, help with registration, and to accept enrollment documentation. Documentation requirements include: parent identification, child’s social security card, birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization record and proof of income (for Pre-K/Head Start only).
See more information at www.gainesvilleisd.org/backtoschool for more information.
