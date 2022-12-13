Gainesville ISD schools are working to improve security measures inside its buildings.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart briefed the district’s school board Monday on the result of a recent safety audit.
“The region level service center sends individuals out to different districts and they try to gain access through an outside entry into a building. If they are unsuccessful, then they go through the front doors, meet the administration there… and then they well try to get into a classroom from the inside,” explained Superintendent DesMontes Stewart. “We’ve had two audits to date… The second audit was performed at the high school… They were unable to gain outside entry. It was only when they got to the inside, they found one door that was unlocked at the time.”
Due to this unlocked door, GISD had to come up with a corrective action plan to ensure further safety in the schools.
“When a corrective action plan is triggered, there’s a series of steps that we as a district have to take,” said Stewart. “One being that we have a safety and security committee. We have two board members, Mrs. Hendricks and Mr. Hardin both serve on that committee, as well as our chief of police, our fire chief for the fire department, our city manager [Barry Sullivan] and our mayor [Tommy Moore]… We continue the conversation on what we can do to keep our kids and our staff safe.”
The committee came up with a few more strategies to ensure the safety of the people in the district and to be prepared for any audits to come in the spring semester.
“In addition to what the state is mandating, we have internally imposed some safety sanctions where we perform the outside entry and inside entry test every day… our police department and our campus administration do this on a daily basis,” said Stewart. “There is no doubt in my mind that if they come back in the spring to do another audit, we will be ready.”
FIRST Rating
Gainesville Independent School District had an “A” rating, or “superior,” on the 2021-2022 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) report.
This report is completed annually to ensure that Texas public schools are held accountable for their financial management practices by going through 20 indicators of how schools are handling their finances.
GISD received 98 points out of 100 points possible, losing two points on Indicator 13, which looks at each school’s administrative cost ratio.
GISD has maintained superior achievement ratings every year since FIRST was implemented in 2002.
