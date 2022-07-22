Gainesville ISD will hold a substitute orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m. All subs are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. Please bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building located at 800 S. Morris St. For any questions, call Human Resources at 940-665-4362.
