The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade applications are now available.
This year's theme is Classic Christmas. Local businesses, schools, churches, and civic organizations may enter to spread holiday cheer and win prizes, including the coveted Mayor’s Cup for best overall entry.
Entry Fees are $20, or $100 for groups of six or more in cars, motorcycles and the like.
The lighted parade will roll through downtown Gainesville Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m.
Applications are due at the chamber office by Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Entrants can also visit www.gainesvillecofc.com for entry forms.
Call 940-665-2831 or email info@gainesvillecofc.com for more information.
