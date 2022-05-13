Students from Gainesville Junior High, Gainesville High School and the Cooke County Co-op recently had a day of fishing and camaraderie at Keneteso Park.
Every year, Gainesville Parks and Recreation, local game wardens and other groups team up to give the special needs kids in the community a chance to have a new experience.
To make sure there were lots of fish to catch, Inland Fisheries out of Sherman and Gainesville Parks and Recreation refilled Keneteso Pond with plenty of fish soon before.
“Our hatcheries help out by providing the stock,” said Todd Robinson, a fisheries biologist with Inland Fisheries. “It’s important to curate youth interest, and it’s mainly about outreach and getting kids interested in the outdoors.”
The event started a little more than 10 years ago to give Life Skills students something special for them to do.
“Other than the Special Olympics, there is a lot less for Life Skills kids to do, and they tend to get left out of a lot of things,” explained Darla Barr, a retired game warden who helped form the event years ago. “This was made to be something particularly for the Life Skills kids.”
Game wardens from Tarrant and Denton counties were also involved.
“There are so many kids that this is so special for them because this is their first time catching a fish and it’s great for them to have that opportunity,” said Denton County Game Warden Joshua Bulger. “Then you have those kids who have come out before and they recognize you, and you know that it’s something that is a very special memory for them.”
“I have so much respect for the game wardens,” said Debra Cooney, one of the Life Skills teachers at Gainesville High School. “They are so patient helping kids get their lines unhooked from trees and sometimes even themselves.”
There is also plenty of support from the community, with Ricky and Sandy Mobley cooking burgers and hotdogs for the group since 2011. The event was also supported by the Southern Striper Babes (SSB), an all-female angling group, who had some representatives come and help the kids catch their fish.
“This is my second time working with an event like this,” said SSB member Misty Greene. “I love to see kids fish and teach them about the outdoors.”
The annual event was cancelled the past few years due to COVID concerns.
“For the seniors this year, the last time they were able to do this was when they were freshmen,” said Cooney. “It is awesome that the game wardens and Gainesville Parks and Rec take the time to do this. I think that every kid caught at least one fish today.”
