As the school year begins, parents, students, staff and public safety providers around Cooke County are again reminded of the specter of school shootings and other attacks.
Gainesville Police Department hosted a civilian response course this past Monday, to help everyone involved to try to get ahead of that tragic curve.
“It really empowers the public with knowledge that can save their lives,” said Sgt. Katy Cagle, the officer who taught the training. “We’re just trying to give people the best we can.”
The program followed the CRASE training, which stands for “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.”
“This is for an unarmed citizen who comes in contact or finds themself in an active attack,” said Cagle. “This is using statistics from the year 2000 all the way up to 2022, so 22 years of data … We’re going to give tips and tricks based on those statistics so you have a better chance of survival as an unarmed citizen.”
On average, police take three minutes to arrive on the scene of an attack. Because of this, the training focused on staying alive for three minutes.
“We were able to say 100 percent of the time they turned their focus on law enforcement [upon police arrival] … they stopped engaging in civilians,” said Cagle. “In 2022, there was one time where the attacker didn’t turn their focus on law enforcement, and that was Uvalde.”
What to do
The first thing people should do if they are in an active attack situation is to stay calm and aware of what is happening.
“The three stages of disaster response are denial, deliberation and the decisive moment,” said Cagle. “The quicker you can get past the denial stage, you can get to the deliberation stage… Keep yourself calm, breathe, shift your emotions and stay in fit shape.”
Denial is explained as assuming it’s not what you think it is. For example, if someone hears a gunshot but no one else responds, they will often assume they misheard and go on about their day. The quicker someone can recognize they are in an attack situation, the sooner they can move on to the deliberation stage, where they come up with a plan.
The next step is deliberation, where you come up with a plan using the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy, also sometimes referred to as the Run, Hide, Fight strategy. They have the same general steps, but the language is changed based on what each location feels is most appropriate for their environment.
The first thing to do if possible is to avoid, or run, and get away from the situation. If you have access to an exit, take it. Part of this also includes looking for alternative exits, such as windows, to prevent a bottleneck at one primary exit where no one can get out. Once you are safe, call 911.
“The mother of one of the four kindergarten Sandy Hook survivors was giving a seminar and I went. She said that the teacher told all the kids to run … [the child] said ‘Come on guys, let’s go.’ and he ran out the door and out of the building to a volunteer firehouse,” said Cagle.
Another example given during the training was a class involved in the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. The professor was a holocaust survivor who told his students to jump out the window. While some students were injured due to jumping from a second-story window, none of the students that jumped died or were injured by gunfire.
Cagle acknowledged that you cannot always run, which is where the next strategy, Deny/Hide, comes in.
Another room involved in the Virginia Tech shooting was used as an example of this.
“Room 205 had the most time to prepare,” said Cagle. “All the students and the instructor put the desk up against the door and they all laid down with their feet pushed up against the wall … and barricaded where [the attacker] could not get in.”
The idea is that in most instances, an attacker wants to kill as many people as possible in a short amount of time before the police arrive. If they are delayed in any way, they are likely to go try to find an easier target.
“If you can just get yourself behind a locked door, you’re probably already saved,” said Cagle. “When elementary schools and in high schools, they do the lockdown drills where they turn off the lights, lock the door and go hide in a corner: that’s not because we’re crossing our fingers that this active shooter is going to be dumb … They have three minutes or less to kill as many people as possible. They do not have time to deal with a locked door.”
In the past 23 years, there have only been three active attackers who got past a locked door. Beyond locks, pushing heavy furniture against a door or even something as simple as a doorstop can do a lot in deterring an attacker.
The final strategy if there is nowhere to run or hide is to Defend or Fight.
Cagle emphasized that anything can be a weapon, using examples of wasp spray and fire extinguishers, which both include chemicals that can harm an attacker that are sprayed over a wide range.
The training also said to do what you can to grab the weapon from the attacker.
“Statistically, you need to grab the gun,” said Cagle. “You’re probably going to get shot, but … you can get shot multiple times and still be okay.”
When the police arrive with EMS, their focus will be to stop the killing, stop the dying and evacuate the injured, in that order. They will first look for whoever has the gun in their hands and shoot.
After the shooter is apprehended, civilians need to follow instructions, show their palms to assure that they are unarmed, and stay still unless told to do otherwise. This allows hallways to be clear and everyone to be where they need to be to get medical care where it needs to go.
Stop it before it happens
One of Cagle’s final notes was that when in doubt, call 911, particularly if someone is acting out of the social norm.
“If someone is announcing they have a gun, that’s out of the social norm. Nobody who has a gun is announcing it, so that’d be the point to contact law enforcement,” said Cagle. “We get calls that were nothing or ended up being something else, but we’d rather you call than not.”
This also includes assuming that someone else has already called. Some people assume that people are already calling and don’t want to overwhelm call centers. However, if everyone assumes someone else called, then no one ends up calling. For that reason, Cagle stated that police would rather get 50 calls than have no one call.
In giving statistics about attacks, Cagle emphasized that despite some popular beliefs, no one ethnicity stands out as being more likely to be an attacker than others.
Instead, attackers are often people who have felt alone, often due to being harassed, negative family dynamics or mental illness. This loneliness makes them targets for extremist groups to recruit and allow them to feel like they are part of something.
GPD hosts these seminars as requested by various businesses and community groups. On occasion, a session will be open to the public, such as the one on Monday requested by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. There are similar seminars for emergency medical care and women’s self-defense.
To be notified of future seminars, follow GPD on Facebook at facebook.com/GTPolice. For more information, the GPD non-emergency phone number is 940-668-7777.
