The teacher shortage continues to squeeze Gainesville ISD, despite steps taken over the summer to address the problem.
An open house Wednesday for prospective substitute teachers failed to yield enough candidates, so another event has been scheduled for next week.
"We still need more subs, so we are holding another orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.," GISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger told the Register Wednesday.
Classes for the 2022-23 year begin Aug. 17.
Recruitment
At the June GISD school board meeting, there were about 30 open professional positions; as of mid-July, there were about 15 open positions. Some positions at GISD will be filled by international teachers this year.
“… We've been able to hire seven teachers that are going through that process,” Stewart told the GISD board in July. “Now for many of those, the visa processes have been completed. Of course, we as a district are not responsible for those visas, there's an outside entity that takes care of that. So we're expecting those individuals to start arriving into town pretty soon so that we can help assist them as they try to establish living arrangements and such in preparation for the 22-23 school year.”
Interested in subbing?
All subs are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment.
All new substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. Applicants should bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building located at 800 S. Morris St. For any questions, call 940-665-4362.
