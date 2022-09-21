Gainesville Area Visual Arts (GAVA) is hosting its annual fall art exhibition this week at the Santa Fe Depot Museum.
Over 70 artists have submitted 187 pieces of art which are on display currently. The show’s opening reception and awards presentation was Saturday and the show will continue through Sunday. Weekdays the show is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
Barbara Mason, this year’s judge, presented top three awards and two honorable mentions in four categories, totaling 20 awards. There were also 15 awards presented by 14 businesses.
“I want you to keep in mind that when a person like myself comes in a judges the work, there is a formula that we follow, but at the end of the day it is up to the juror’s discretion: what moves them, what color; so don’t be discouraged if you didn’t get an award,” said Mason. “It’s a big step creatively to put yourself out there and I appreciate that.”
Each year there is a theme for the show. This year’s theme is Beautiful Things.
There is no admission fee for the opening event or the other days, but there is a raffle people can participate in for one of four pieces of art by GAVA members. Tickets are one for five dollars or three for ten dollars, and tickets can go toward whichever one of the four pieces the person wants to win.
The winners will be announced Sunday, and all ticket sales benefit GAVA to help them do more events and also help in their scholarship program.
Winners
Traditional
First - “Zuni Pottery with Fall Harvest” by John Robinson
Second - “Portrait of a Beautiful Magnolia” by Nancy Griffith
Third - “Bird Party” by Baron Bradley
HM - “Coming of Age - PowWow Dancer” by Cynthia Westbrook
HM - “Faded Memories” by Lucinda McConeghy
Contemporary
First - “Morning Moon” by Missy Lamb Sofey Kyle
Second - “Blackstocks Bar & Grill” by Jim Connell
Third - “Gojo” by Katherine Lewis
HM - “We Are Gathered Here” by Crystal Nelson
HM - “Red” by Robin Michelle Perkins
Photography/Digital
First - “32°48'54"N96°43'31”W” by John Lightle
Second - “Bus Silhouette” by John Matthews
Third - “Aim High” by Troy Vaughn
HM - “A Rose” by James Johnson
HM - “Hidden Beauty” by Brianne Newton
Three Dimensional
First - “Zebra” by Ron Iacobelli
Second - “Embrace III” by Curtis Frederick
Third - “Red Moon” by Kimberley Dietrich
HM - “Alaska” by Kimberley Dietrich
HM - “Cord & Branch Macrame” by Jennifer Foreman
Breaking the Mold Deaver Art Award and Muenster State Bank Excellence in 3 Dimensional Art Award - “Paper Horse” by Justine Wollaston
Russell Family - Edward Jones Grand Prix Award - “Autumn of Dozier Creek” by Jim Connell
Jim Goldsworthy/State Farm Best of Show Award - “Bull Pen” by Tina White
T-Mobile Theme Award - “Keysha On the Train” by Pam Wilson
Door to Wellness Chiropractic Pizzaz Award - “Cypress” by Jack Milchanowski
Door to Wellness Chiropractic Second Fiddle Award - “Sweet Flight” by Ella Wolf
Employees of Safran Seats USA La Supériorité Award - “Desert Sunrise Vase” by Joshua Bradley
First State bank Art Appreciation Award - “Rose Mallow” by Kim Ward
First United Artist of Distinction Award - “Indian” by Ron Iacobelli
Horizon Awards for Technical Excellence - “Prince Zuko” by Katherine Lewis and “Everything” by Jasper Coner
KD Interiors - Design Starts with ART and Art is Design Award - “Just Breathe” by Joe Conner
Morgan Henderson Slap your Momma Good Award - “How Do I Look?” by Valeria Gonzalez
Nortex Innovative Award - “Scope The Road” by Jay Garrison
Pentex Awards for Artistic Excellence - “Bringin’ In the Strays on the Chishom Trail” by Cynthia Westbrook and “Khia” by Kim Ward
Weekly News Artistic Excellence Award - “Bluebird” by Jeffrey Rolinc
