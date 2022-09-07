The Gainesville High School Alumni Association is hosting its annual luncheon honoring distinguished educators and alumni this Saturday.
This event happens each Homecoming weekend and honors the GHS alumni that went on to do good work in the world and in our community, as well as the educators that made a difference in students’ lives.
The luncheon will be at 11 a.m. in the Whaley United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Tickets are $20, and while tickets will be available at the door, the Alumni Association asks that people get their tickets in advance so that they know how many to expect and prepare for. To get advance tickets, go online to the GISD website, look under quick links for Alumni Association, and you will be taken to a page where you can select “Get Tickets” and order your tickets online. Any proceeds from the luncheon will go into the scholarship fund.
This is the first time the luncheon has been held since 2019, before the pandemic.
“We are excited to bring the luncheon back after two years of not being able to gather,” said Susan Beall, the president of the Alumni Association. “This will not just be a celebration for these honorees; it also feels like a reboot for our Alumni Association. We have continued to give scholarships, so now we are ready to celebrate together.”
The Alumni Association was officially formed in the early 2000’s.
“We were formed as a committee of the Gainesville ISD Education foundation to support alumni,” said Beall. “We had our first group of alumni that was inducted into our hall of fame in 2004, and the first group of educators was inducted in 2005.”
This year, four educators and three alumni are being inducted into the hall of fame. The educators are George and Sandra Burrow and Ben “Bo” and Sue Reid.
“The four educators this year are two couples who were both very instrumental in the education process,” said Beall. “George Burrow was a coach and science teacher, and he went on to be head of transportation, and Sandra was an English teacher.”
The nomination sheet emphasizes the couple’s patience for students and encouraging them through the rough times in their life.
Bo and Sue Reid were also known around GISD for encouraging kids and doing whatever they could to help them succeed.
“Bo was also a coach and ended up being in administration as the principal of Gainesville Junior High,” said Beall. “And Sue taught English, Speech and Theatre.”
The Reid’s nomination sheets go on to include them guiding kids to victory in contests and helping them to receive scholarships to various universities.
The alumni being inducted this year are Charley Henderson, Ryan Morris, and Nathan “Nate” Cook.
Henderson worked for a variety of radio stations, but what he is primarily recognized for is his vital role in the restoration of Locke Field and serving as a member of the school board. The new GHS baseball field is named Henderson-Locke Field in honor of his work there.
“[Henderson] is being inducted as an alumni because he graduated Class of 1967,” said Beall. “But he could have been nominated as an educator due to his work on the school board.”
Morris is currently the CEO of First State Bank, President of the Gainesville Economic Development Cooperation Board of Directors and holds a variety of other roles in Gainesville and Cooke County.
“Ryan Morris is one of our most recent graduates to be inducted, having graduated in 1994,” said Beall.
Cook graduated from GHS in 1989 and went on to graduate from The United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in Economics in 1993.
“Colonel Cook had a very illustrious military career,” said Beall.
From there, he continued his studies and hard work, and rose through the ranks until he became a Colonel in the U.S. Army. He led soldiers in multiple combat in Iraq and Afghanistan where he continued to showcase his hard work and leadership skills. He is now pursuing his Doctorate in Education at Baylor University.
Three of the honorees are being recognized posthumously this year. Family members will be accepting the award on behalf of Henderson and the Reid’s.
In addition to the inductees being honored at the luncheon on Saturday, the inductees will also be recognized at the Homecoming Football Game Friday night between the first and second quarters. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are only available online by going to the GISD website and selecting “Buy Game Tickets” under Quick Links.
The Alumni Association also provides college scholarships to children of GHS Alumni graduating from GHS.
“We give scholarships to high school seniors that at least one of their parents is a Gainesville alumnus,” said Beall. “The scholarships are funded by memberships and gifts. The association gives two scholarships each year of $500, but will try to do more than two if funds allow. As we give those, if significant gifts are given in memory or honor of someone, then we give them in that person’s name.”
Any GHS alumni is able to become part of the Alumni Association. The form is available online at the Alumni page of the GISD website, as well as a way to give the $100 membership fee online, or people can mail a check to the administration office marked Attn: Alumni Association.
Distinguished Alumni and Educators nominations for the 2023 year are already being accepted online on the Alumni Association page of the GISD website. The association would like to clarify that while they honor GHS alumni, you do not have to be an alumni to nominate someone; anyone can nominate a GHS graduate or educator that they deem worthy of this honor.
