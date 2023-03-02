Gainesville High School visual arts is reaching a wider audience.
For the first time, GHS students participated in the Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) sponsored by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA). This UIL eligibility event allows students to enter up to two artworks to compete in their region and have the opportunity to compete at the state level.
GHS students’ participation is thanks to their new high school teacher Robin Perkins. She took 12 students with 17 entries to their very first VASE located at Timber Creek High School on Saturday, February 11. The 11N region includes 30 area High Schools including Gainesville.
“The atmosphere was great,” said GHS art student Alex Bueno Aires. “Everyone around was incredibly friendly and overall left a great experience."
The VASE competition includes an art submission, a written portion which describes the students’ process and meaning behind their work and an interview on the day of the contest.
"It was fun,” said Alyssa Tenorio, another art student. “It was an easy talk and simple, didn’t feel any pressure. People were friendly and helpful. Great experience and awesome hosts.”
All 12 students received high rankings for their work. They received three level 3 rankings and 14 level 4’s. For context, a 4 is the highest ranking an artwork can receive. Those pieces are then judged a second time to see who would compete at state.
"It was great and seeing other artists work was very cool,” said student Hilary Tang. “The judges were very friendly. It was also fun making friends with other students."
Out of almost 2000 entries less than a hundred went to state and unfortunately, GHS did not make state. However, this was an amazing showing for their first time.
"It was fun and challenging,” said student Aubrie Perkins. “It was a learning process and I really enjoyed it. I can't wait to get started on my entries for next year."
The same pieces are now part of a competition with Midwestern State University. This is an online show with cash prizes and the opportunity to show their work at MSU over the summer.
The winners for this competition will be announced on March 4.
All work will be on display at GHS on April 1 in a district wide art show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., which will be open to the public.
Participants, Rankings
Brynann Beverage - 3
Kenadee Jones - 3
Valeria Gonzalez - 3 & 4
Alex Buenos Aires - 4
Ting Chao - 4
Stella Intemann - 4
Alyssa Marquez Tenorio - 4
Aubrie Perkins - 4 & 4
Sarah Scott - 4
Lyndsie Tan-to - 4 & 4
Hilary Tang - 4 & 4
Ella Wolf - 4 & 4
