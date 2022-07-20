Gainesville Independent School District students will begin school on Wednesday, Aug. 17, so the district is hosting Back to School events in days running up to schools returning to session.
Parents of all of the Pre-K through sixth grade students are invited to attend Meet the Teacher on Thursday, Aug. 11. School supplies may be dropped off at that time to lessen the load for the first day of school. The times are come-and-go and are staggered to allow for time for families to visit multiple campuses.
• Head Start (qualifying 3 and 4 years old) 3-4 p.m.
• Edison (pre—K-grade 1): 4:30-5:30 p.m. • Chalmers Elementary grades 2-4): 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Gainesville Intermediate (grades 5-6): 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Meet the teacher for Gainesville Junior High students will be on Monday, Aug. 15. Parents and students will meet in the Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. Following the parent meeting, students and parents will meet the teachers in the main building from 6-7 p.m.
Incoming seventh grade students are encouraged to attend LEAP camp on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 4 - 6 p.m. Student ambassadors will give seventh graders a first look into the campus and prepare them for their first year of junior high.
• Gainesville High School will also host an Open House/Meet the Teacher event Monday, Aug. 15 for from 5:30-7 p.m.
Incoming ninth grade students are invited to participate in Fish camp on Aug. 15 from 1- 3 pm. The Student Council has activities planned to help the freshman get to know more about GHS.
The community is invited to attend Meet the Leopards and the Redcoat Band Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 6:30 pm at Leopard Stadium.
Find back-to-school information, including supply lists, dress code, campus start/end times, and more at gainesvilleisd.org/backtoschool.
