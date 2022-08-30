Gainesville ISD is off to a good start for the 2022-23 school year, according to its superintendent.
“It’s very exciting times here at GISD. I’m pretty sure you’ve seen a lot of smiling kids' faces; you've seen a lot of smiling parents' faces, as we welcomed about almost 3,100 kids back to school,” Superintendent DesMontes Stewart told the school board last week. “It all circles around that ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ mentality, and I can’t say enough how proud I’ve been to serve as our superintendent of schools and to work alongside these individuals to my right [department heads, principals and administrative staff], as well as our individuals that I call my boots on the ground: our teachers, our custodial staff, auxiliary staff; everyone has definitely done their part to help get us to this point.”
Finance
Finance Director Alyce Greer presented the 2022-23 proposed tax rate, which was approved by the board.
“We have a M&O [Maintenance and Operations] rate of 0.9429. We have a little over three cent reduction there,” explained Greer. “I&S [Interest & Sinking] rate remained the same at eight cents for a total tax rate of $1.0229.”
“Since 2012, we have reduced our tax rate by 30 plus cents, and if you look around at any school system in the state of Texas, that's going to be hard,” said Stewart. “You're not gonna find school systems that are reducing tax rates by that much over that period of time. Again, I just say, to our taxpayers, we're definitely making sure that we're trying to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, while also trying to save everyone as much money as possible with the process.”
The 2023 Cooke County Appraisal District Budget was also presented, and the board approved it along with GISD’s portion to pay.
“The way they submitted it, they have two portions of it. We have the appraisal expenses and the collection expenses. What the appraisal district does is they take their entire budget, then they total up all of the taxing units that they're levying, and to that levy, they applied their portion for their percentage of the overall rate, and then they take that portion and percentage and apply it to their overall budget, and that's how they get what each taxing unit owes them for for the year,” explained Greer. “So Gainesville ISD's total portion of the budget is $420,684 for the 2023 year.”
Along with these, Greer asked the board to approve amendments for the 2021-22 school year to better prepare the plan for the upcoming school year; the board approved. She also presented the proposed 2022-23 Budget by Function for General Operating, Food Service and Debt Service, which was approved.
Safety
Stewart recounted safety planning done over the summer, including the recent shooter drill at Gainesville High School.
“It was definitely an impactful and educational environment where our staff was provided with strategies to hopefully, if in any event where we were ever put in that situation, how to react to those types of situations,” explained Stewart. “We all took turns addressing the questions that were asked, there were many takeaways from that, and those will continue to be used as we generate our safety and security plan moving forward.”
Stewart also discussed a list from Governor Greg Abbott about school safety that was sent out on June 1 of this year.
“Governor Abbott basically sent out a list of mandates that are placed upon our school system, our checklist of things that we need to do to ensure that we are doing our fair part to keep our faculty, staff and students safe,” explained Stewart. “So Chief [Lawanna] Wisian, myself, as well as building administration will be working through a process of making sure that we address all of those items that are being supplied to us by the Texas School Safety Center, which is located on the campus of Texas State. So we'll be working through those protocols to ensure that we've done all of those and some in an effort to keep our kids safe.”
Stewart also said the school was going to be participating in a district security audit.
“That's when we bring in a third party, an outside vendor where they come in, and they walk through all of our buildings, not just instructional buildings, but they'll come through this building [Administration Building] as well to inform us of the vulnerabilities that we may have,” explained Stewart. “They'll give us the good, the bad and the ugly; they'll let us know areas that we need to improve and also areas that we're doing well in. We will definitely look forward to that input so that we can then utilize that data to make better and more informed decisions.”
Other Business
• LaCreasha Stille, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, gave an update on students who did not pass the STAAR test, in accordance with House Bill 4545. She also gave an update on TEA Accountability Ratings for GISD and how the district has improved, along with where there is still growth to be had.
• The board approved a District Faculty and Staff Perfect Attendance proposal where staff who had perfect attendance each six weeks were entered into a raffle for a bonus on their paycheck.
• The board approved the quote to renew the Achieve 3000 reading program. Previously, GISD also used Achieve 3000’s math program, but teachers said it did not meet their needs, so they went with IXL math for mathematics.
• The Red River Promise Memorandum of Understanding between North Central Texas College and GISD was re-approved. This program allows GHS graduates to attend college with little to no debt or out-of-pocket fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.