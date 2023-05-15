Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees members Latecia Hendricks, Marvin Royal, and Dan Doss will retake their oaths of office Tuesday.
This trio were initially up for reelection on May 6, but the election was cancelled due to a lack of challengers.
As per usual following elections of board members, the reorganization of roles will be considered. The titles to be determined at President (currently held by Corey Hardin), Vice-President (currently held by Marvin Royal) and Secretary (currently held by Nathan Dempsey).
Students who have qualified for state competition in their activities will be recognized for their work at the board meeting as well.
Other meeting items include decisions involving financial auditing services and repairs at the Chalmers and Intermediate campuses.
The meeting will be Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. at the GISD administration building, 800 S. Morris St.
