Gainesville ISD enrollment has increased since the start of school, showing a steady increase since last year.
“We saw kids that we were enrolling up through the Labor Day holiday, and still are having, onesies twosies, triples that are enrolling currently,” Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart told the school board Monday. “Right now, in comparison to where we were last year, we’re about eight students short of where we were last year. So for the most part, we’re back on par As far as where we were last year.”
While district-wide GISD is a few students short, this does not reflect the change at each campus.
“All of our campuses have been affected differently. We’ve seen the biggest change over at Chalmers, where they have 45 more kids than they had last year,” said Stewart. “These numbers are what we continue to monitor when we think about things such as staffing. When you talk about long range planning, those are key numbers that we look at.”
Attendance has also increased from last year, going from around 92 to 94 percent.
“In my utopian world, of course, my goals will always be 97 percent, because when we have our kids at school, they’re learning,” said Stewart. “Our campus principals will continue to stress and emphasize the importance of having our students at school each and every day if they’re able to be there.”
The staffing shortage remains an issue in GISD, but it is not alone.
“This is not something that’s specific to GISD. This is a statewide and nationwide problem, as far as the lack of teacher applicants that school districts are experiencing, whether you are a rural district like us or smack dab in the middle of Dallas,” said Stewart.
“We’re going to continue. I’ve been reaching out to some of our local universities to try to get in front of some December graduates to make our pitch and hopefully solicit those individuals to come up north and teach with us here in GISD. We’re going to continue to exercise those practices, reaching out, attending job fairs… We’ll be putting together our team, building principals and district representatives to go out and hopefully recruit some teachers to come teach with us here at GISD.
“Right now, we are about 15 teachers short, and we’re about five paraprofessionals short, and those teachers are spread throughout the district,” continued Stewart. “The good thing has been that the campus administration has been able to work through the numbers. We want to keep our class sizes to as small as possible. We don’t want some classes where we have 30 to 33 kids… These individuals [administration] are working very, very hard to keep those numbers below that threshold in our core classes, our core English, math, science and social studies classes. So we’re going to continue to hire as we find qualified applicants.”
Security
Stewart also explained what the district is doing to ensure the safety of the students.
“There were many requirements that were put into place by Governor Abbott that were then handed down to each and every ISD. And again, these were another unfunded mandate so that we had to basically utilize internal resources to meet each member requirements,” said Stewart. “One of those things was the formation of a safety committee, which we have done and we have a couple of our board members that have served on that safety committee… We’ll meet about four times this year to really discuss what we’re doing as a whole as a district to keep everyone safe.”
The district will also undergo a series of audits from outside groups to try to get into the buildings and see what vulnerable areas there are.
“Also, the police officers. I’m glad to see that we’re now starting to pick up and we’re starting to see more applicants. So we’re getting ready to go through and do some screening, to see if by chance any of those individuals would fit the bill here at GISD. So it’s good to have some applicants who wish to choose from, but we do have police coverage at all of our campuses.
“I just wanted to give a public acknowledgement, and we just want to say a big thank you to our GPD,” Stewart continued. “We met with Chief [Kevin] Phillips over the summer months to really talk about what we can do to get more of a Gainesville Police Department presence on our campus… I didn’t plan and hope for them to be there the entire day, or even half a day; they would just drive through the campuses. And I’ve even offered that if it’s lunchtime, and the officers want lunch, I’ll buy them lunch… I think it’s a win-win for both sides. Number one, our kids and our faculty staff see GPD present on their campuses, and they feel a high level of security by having those individuals there. But it also helps those officers to help build those quality relationships with kids.”
The board also approved a bid from Concrete Pros to pour approximately 8,200 square feet of concrete between the band grid and the tennis courts on the high school campus. The estimate is for $50,000, which was already budgeted for. “There is about 20 feet of raw land: patchy grass, concrete, etc., in between those two. What this is going to allow us to do is put a nice smooth paved area there between the band grid and the tennis courts, on which we would then move the bleachers outside and place them on that concrete slab, and then we’re going to put shade coverings over that,” explained Stewart. “This is going to be multipurpose: number one, the shade cover is, of course, going to be beneficial to parents and spectators who may be watching our students participate in tennis, but it’s also going to benefit our band students as well. During our summer months, our band students are out on that blacktop, and it is blazing hot out there. So this is going to give them not only a place to sit, but it’s also going to give them a shaded area during those hot times when they’re out there practicing.”
Other business
• LaCreasha Stille introduced some of the district instructional coaches and explained what they do to help the teachers have the support and training they need.
• An agreement was approved allowing GISD to ‘piggy-back’ off of a co-op agreement Region 10 has with Equalis Group, allowing GISD the ability to procure certain school supplies at a discounted rate.
