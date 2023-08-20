Gainesville Independent School District is starting the four-day schedule this week.
All students attended on Mondays for the first two weeks to help them get back into the school routine. This coming Monday, they won’t have to attend unless they need remediation or have an extra-curricular activity.
Students and teachers are eager for the change.
“I reminded my students, ‘Okay, you guys are off Monday, how do you feel about that?’ ‘Yeah!’ So the high school kids are happy,” said Michael Hill, one of the high school teachers. “My lesson plans are now due on five-o-clock Monday to five-o-clock Sunday, so I’m hoping to spend a lot fewer Sunday afternoons at school.”
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said GISD is ready to go.
“The last two weeks, [our teachers] have had the opportunity to really talk to our kids about expectations … homework assignments are being taken care of, studying is being conducted, etc. … In my opinion, they have done a great job of communicating that with our kids,” Stewart told the Register. “Now all the pieces of the puzzle have been put into play, and we’re ready to enter into this uncharted territory.”
