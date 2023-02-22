Gainesville Independent School District is going to a four-day week.
After much deliberation and input from the faculty and parents, the school board approved a 2023-24 calendar with a four-day student week Monday.
“There’s a teacher shortage throughout the state of Texas, you’ve had learning loss and the list goes on and on,” said Superintendent DesMontes Stewart. “That’s not just Texas; that’s nationwide, so much so, that we’re having to figure out out-of-the-box ideas to get staff members on board.”
GISD has already tried several ways this year to encourage teachers to come work for them, including increased pay and utilizing a program to hire seven international teachers. Even then, GISD has 37 open positions left.
“If our vacancies continue to increase, the luxuries that we’ve been able to afford here in Gainesville, i.e. 18, 19 kids in a classroom,” said Stewart. “I just had this conversation with a good friend of mine who’s in the Metroplex, who’s going through this right now as well in a much larger district; their classes are 32, 33. That’s the grim reality … if we are unable to get teachers.”
This is becoming a more pressing issue as enrollment at GISD increases and more housing developments pop up around Gainesville.
The four-day week should also allow for schedule flexibility and more time for meetings, student remediation, professional development and other obligations teachers have outside of their regular class time. This also provides both teachers and parents more opportunity to schedule appointments such as doctor visits at times where students and teachers do not have to be absent from class.
Stewart said the move will help with hiring high-quality teachers and giving them adequate time for tutoring and class prep — not to mention having enough teachers to keep class sizes small.
“[Other districts I’ve talked to] said that their attendance has gone up; I’m not going to sit here and say they’ve gone up 10 or 15 percent, but they’ve seen an increase in student attendance,” said Stewart. “They’ve also seen an increase in their academic performance.”
Stewart said the parents are also part of this equation.
“As I’ve said during our presentations, there has to be a dual partnership,” said Stewart. “In order to make something like this work, it has to be a partnership between parents and school.”
When a survey was taken by the school on if they should go to a four-day week or not, 385 parents responded with 59.7 percent saying they were in favor of a four-day week. Similar surveys were taken of GISD students in grades five through 12 and of GISD faculty. Of the students, 68.9 percent of the 1,154 responses were in favor of a four-day week. Among the staff, 78.7 percent of the 225 responses were in favor of the change.
The school week will run Tuesday through Friday, with Mondays being dedicated to staff development, teacher planning, credit recovery and other activities. Buses will run to get students where they need to go, according to the district.
The first day of school for the 2023-24 school year for students will be Aug. 7. A more detailed calendar will be released to the public soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.