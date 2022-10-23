Gainesville Independent School District (GISD) may, or may not, go to a four-day school week in the 2023-24 school year.
This idea was first brought up during a Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting with Superintendent DesMontes Stewart as a way to relieve pressure on teachers.
“What it’s my job to do is to try to explore different avenues that can potentially help ease or relieve some of that pressure from our teachers, and so I began the process of really looking into what a four-day school week looks like,” said Stewart. “Although that conversation is in its infancy stage, there’s been a high degree of interest in knowing more about it.”
In theory, the four-day school week would allow teachers a day of the week for meetings and planning without having to work around classes.
“What it provides us with as a school system is lots of flexibility. Right now… our most prized possession is time, and when you talk about all that goes into a school, conference periods, planning periods, staff meetings, faculty meetings, planning meetings… there’s only so many meetings you can get done within a day,” said Stewart. “One of the big things that jumps out at me, looking at Calendar A versus Calendar B is that it provides an opportunity to give some of that time back to our staff, so that they can enjoy sitting down and having ample time to plan out their six weeks to meet with their teams, and etc.”
This pressure on teachers comes, in part, due to a staffing shortage at schools nationwide, including at GISD.
“We’re, at last count, 39 positions short, and that’s not just teachers; that’s all positions: that’s auxiliary, that’s custodial, that’s bus routes and teachers,” said Stewart. “We’re already starting to have conversations about 23-24, trying to do any and everything we can to get ahead of the curve because everyone is recruiting teachers… We definitely want to make sure that we have turned over every stone in our efforts to hire, but also to retain teachers for the upcoming school year.”
In addition to a lack of staff, GISD is also keeping an eye on the number of students, particularly in certain grade levels.
“Overall, we’re right at about 29 students above where we were at the same point last year,” said Stewart. “I have to keep re-emphasizing that even though it’s not 300 more, 30 kids, if they hit the right campuses in the right grade levels, could cause major issues… All of our campuses, for the most part, are at 90 percent or greater capacity wise.”
With these factors in mind, GISD is looking to relieve pressure on the teachers it has and is looking at multiple perspectives on how a four-day week would work.
“My next phase i this discussion is to form a committee, made up of parents and staff, anyone who wants to come to the table to talk about, what does that look like going forward as we develop and it’s approved on our calendar in the January, February months, so that timeframe is coming very, very fast, and I definitely want to make sure that we give our parents and teachers plenty of time in advance to make arrangements for the 23-24 school year,” said Stewart. “I’m going to be opening this up to all, and this is going to be a committee decision; it would not be Dr. Stewart’s decision on how we progress, but it will be really the recommendation of the committee on how we do business moving forward.”
GISD is going to advertise the committee on their webpage for people to sign up, similar to the PAC. It will be broadcast for constituents and parents to let them know the link is there and available for them to sign up.
“I’m not sold on the four-day versus the five-day,” said Stewart. “The researcher in me is wanting to see all the pros or all the cons to a four-day week, because the number one question I got asked was, ‘Is there research that shows improved student achievement or improved student outcomes as a result of going four day workweeks or not?’ Right now, there is no data that shows support that it provides an increase in student achievement, or decreases student achievement.”
Delinquent taxes
Efforts are being taken to resolve delinquent tax payments before they become overdue and gather additional fees.
“A program we started in our office about five years ago… We really try hard to get a resolution of accounts through communication through letters and the collection process without stepping up enforcement,” said Corey Fickes, a representative from Linebarger Attorneys at Law. “It’s a gentle warning, then it’s a more severe warning, then it’s a warning threatening the potential for a lawsuit.”
This plan involves more attempts to communicate outside of legal enforcement to save both the school attorneys and the delinquent taxpayer money.
This strategy has been successful so far and has saved people and the school money in legal fees.
“We’re getting a lot of more positive feedback, people really appreciate that, and it is saving a tremendous amount of money for those taxpayers,” said Fickes. “In our view, it’s one dollar that can come to the district instead of just going into court and legal fees.”
Fickes also presented a detailed report of the delinquent tax collection.
“We have not seen a big growth in delinquencies, and that’s really exciting to see… because it’s an indication of other signs in the community about the economy,” said Fickes.
Over the last 12 months, Linebarger has brought in $409,885 in delinquent tax revenue, penalties and interest owed to GISD.
Cases are being handled at a steadier rate as courts return to normalcy after the COVID pandemic.
“We’re back to full speed and litigation. Now with all the COVID protocols basically eliminated from court, we’re able to move cases at a normal pace,” said Fickes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.