Gainesville Independent School District (GISD) Board of Trustees is expected to cancel the May 6 board election when it meets Monday.
Each position had only one candidate up for election, so there is no need to vote.
Also at the meeting, the Texas Academic Performance Report for the 2021-2022 school year will be presented to provide insight on how various groups of students are performing.
The board will also consider a Texas Education Agency (TEA) inclement weather day waiver. While two days must be made up using Bad Weather Days worked into the calendar, this wavier would allow additional days to be excused and not have to be made up at a later date.
Other meeting items include approving the purchase of student Chromebooks and classroom furniture, security measures for the district and updating the memorandum of understanding for the dual credit partnership between GISD and North Central Texas College.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the GISD Administration building. Community members are welcome to attend.
