Gainesville Independent School District has almost a full staff for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Following several years of teacher and staff shortages, only 11 positions remain to be filled as of the school board meeting Monday afternoon.
“There’s been several that offers have been made to individuals; now it’s just a matter of whether those individuals accept those positions,” said Superintendent DesMontes Stewart. “Our principals have been busy and hard at work trying to fill open vacancies … They’re going to continue to burn the midnight oil and do all that needs to be done to fill those vacancies.”
Many of the open positions are due to promotions and staff members moving up within the district. One such promotion is Amy Allen being promoted to Principal at Chalmers Elementary after serving as Assistant Principal there for the past three years.
“There’s been lots of internal shifts,” said Stewart. “We like to see our employees as growing future leaders from within our system.”
According to Stewart, the four-day school week has helped to attract teachers to GISD.
“It has made a difference. Our campuses are in a good place right now, but we can always get better,” said Stewart. “We’re at a much better place right now [over last year].”
GISD also improved the compensation plan for the 2023-2024 school year. This includes a five percent GPI increase for auxiliary, clerical, professional and administrative pay scales, and a two-dollar-per-hour increase for grounds workers and custodians.
“We did that a couple of years ago, and even by us doing that a couple years ago, we still haven’t gotten the pay scales where they need to be,” said Stewart. “This is going to help us get even closer to where we need to be.”
According to Stewart, the next step is getting teachers, librarians and nurse salaries an increase as well. Stewart also pointed out that there is a chance that Texas state legislature will reallocate funds to help raise teacher pay, but it is not available at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.